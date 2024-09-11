US, UK once again attack Houthi facilities in Yemen — TV

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The US and the UK on Tuesday evening carried out two airstrikes on the facilities of Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement, the rebel-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to its information, the airstrikes were carried out on targets in the area of Al-Kanab in the Taiz Governorate in southeastern Yemen. No deaths or injuries were reported.

On September 10, the TV channel reported a coalition forces strike on a school in the village of Al-Janadiya, located about 20 kilometers northeast of the administrative center of the Taiz Governorate. The channel said that two people were killed and five others were injured in the attack. The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported that female students at a Yemeni school were killed and injured in the shelling.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. As a result, UK and US forces began regularly attacking rebel military facilities in various provinces of Yemen.