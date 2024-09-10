Houthis confirm two schoolgirls killed in US-UK strike at school in Yemen

BEIRUT, September 10. /TASS/. Houthi Spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam confirmed the report that two female students were killed in the joint US-UK strike at a school in the Houthi-controlled province of Taiz.

According to the spokesman, two schoolgirls were killed and nine got injured by the strike. The spokesman called the incident a "brutal aggression" and a "horrible crime," claiming that Washington and London will not force the movement to stop supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Previously the Al Masirah TV channel reported that the Coalition carried out a strike at a school in the village of Al Janadiya approximately 20 km northeast from the administrative center of the province. The TV channel reported two people killed and five injured, without specifying their age. In turn, the Saba news agency reported that female students got killed and injured in the strike, without specifying the number of victims.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile targets in different provinces of Yemen.