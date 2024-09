KURSK, September 9. /TASS/. The most brutal Ukrainian units operating in the Kursk direction are comprised of foreign mercenaries, a source in security agencies told TASS, adding that mercenaries from the United States, Poland and France have been registered operating in this direction.

"It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians. Now we know for certain that there are mercenaries from Poland, France and the US in this direction," the source said.