Ukraine’s attack on Kursk unlikely to change strategic situation — Turkish MP

ANKARA, September 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region is unlikely to change the strategic dynamics of the conflict, Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s former Defense Minister and now a lawmaker, said.

"Ukraine’s proactive position may deter Russia to some extent. But Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Region is unlikely to change the strategic layout of the conflict. Russia’s military presence in Ukraine remains and it will continue its offensive in southern Ukraine, especially in the Donetsk Region," the A haber television channel quoted him as saying.

According to Akar, who chairs the parliamentary national defense commission, the risk of escalation and instability in the conflict zone are growing daily and Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region has only expanded the zone of hostilities and created threats to nuclear security.

"Turkey believes that talks would be in Ukraine’s fundamental interests. Turkey largely supports Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace plan and is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s initiative on a peacekeeping mission is also welcome," he said.

Touching on the topic of anti-Russian sanctions, Akar noted that his country only adheres to those sanctions that are approved by the United Nations and never implements any unilateral restrictions. However, the Turkish side is taking measures to prevent violations of the existing anti-Russian sanctions, he added.

Hungary took over the presidency in the EU Council on July 1. On July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow to discuss possible ways of settling the conflict in Ukraine and launching peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, he visited Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Before visiting Russia, Orban made a trip to Kiev to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry’s bulletin from September 9, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region stand at over 11,400 troops, 89 tanks, and 74 armored personnel carriers. Russian forces continue operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops.