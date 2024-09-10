Russian forces destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer in Kursk region — top brass

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer in a border area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The top brass released footage of how the howitzer was eliminated. "During reconnaissance in a border area of the Kursk Region, servicemen from the Battlegroup North detected a camouflaged firing position of a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer near a forest," the ministry said in a statement. "Upon analysis of the recon data, a decision was made to open fire at the enemy weapon. <…> The D-30 howitzer belonging to Ukrainian militants was destroyed as artillerymen from the Battlegroup North delivered a direct hit to it," the message reads.

Real time footage shows how the howitzer exploded, the ministry added.