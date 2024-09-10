Russian Navy to test operation in new mode during Ocean-2024 exercise — defense minister

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will operate in a new mode during the Ocean-2024 military exercise, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said via video conference at the beginning of the active phase of the exercise.

"We will test using the Navy in a new mode - an independent operation in an oceanic area," the minister said.

He pointed out that military control bodies have already occupied their military posts and the forces are ready to take practical actions in their designated areas of operation.