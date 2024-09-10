Kremlin praises military success in repelling drone attacks

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have gained significant experience in suppressing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the special military operation and are expert in thwarting drone attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, commenting on overnight strikes on the Moscow Region, among others.

"The Kremlin is not in a position to assess the performance of air defense systems. That should be left to the experts. From an elementary point of view, we can say that, certainly, our military has already gained substantial experience in fighting drones. And, of course, they show impressive results. Yet as for a real, professional evaluation - this must be done precisely by professionals," he said, replying to a question about the Kremlin’s assessment of Russia’s air defenses.

The Kremlin official did not specify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with how Russia’s air defenses were operating. "I cannot say right now. I don’t know," he said.

Overnight, Russian air defense systems intercepted and eliminated 144 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian regions, including the Moscow Region.