Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk border area — top brass

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian military Ka-52M helicopters-52M have hit the Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk border area, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The crews of the Ka-52M helicopters have struck a blow with aviation means of destruction against the Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk Region," the statement said.

The ministry added that the attack was carried out with air-to-air missiles on reconnaissance targets of the enemy. According to reports, the Ukrainian manpower and military equipment were destroyed.