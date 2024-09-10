{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany

Military expert Ralf Thiele said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. Retired German Colonel Ralf Thiele, a military expert, said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is waging a media war against Germany as he seeks supplies of long-range weapons and Germany’s effective involvement in the conflict, according to his interview with NTV television.

"Through an ongoing media war against us - this means the work of the media, through which he seeks to get long-range weapons - he would actually want us to effectively participate in the war," the analyst said. "This would run contrary to the interests I would represent if I were a German politician. We should care about the prosperity and health of our people. I do not want Germany to get involved in a war with Russia."

When asked what the situation on the battlefield looks like for Ukraine, he replied tersely: "Bad."

"Generally it is as bad as when the Americans did not supply ammunition and combat systems," Thiele said.

The analyst also said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"It is necessary to negotiate if there is no desire to see the catastrophe to continue," he said.

Thiele described Chancellor Olaf Scholz' statement that the time has come for talks on Ukraine and that Russia should be present at the next settlement summit as a "good move.".

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Middle East conflict
Israel ready to let Hamas leader leave Gaza in exchange for hostage release — official
According to Gal Hirsch, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," - Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more
Persian Gulf countries concerned about Iran's nuclear program — statement
According to the statement, the Persian Gulf countries are ready to cooperate to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program and to participate in all relevant negotiations at the regional and international levels
Read more
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
Read more
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
Read more
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
Read more
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Read more
Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass
It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions
Read more
Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon
Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing"
Read more
Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says
Earlier, Vitaly Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region
Read more
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
Read more