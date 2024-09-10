Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. Retired German Colonel Ralf Thiele, a military expert, said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is waging a media war against Germany as he seeks supplies of long-range weapons and Germany’s effective involvement in the conflict, according to his interview with NTV television.

"Through an ongoing media war against us - this means the work of the media, through which he seeks to get long-range weapons - he would actually want us to effectively participate in the war," the analyst said. "This would run contrary to the interests I would represent if I were a German politician. We should care about the prosperity and health of our people. I do not want Germany to get involved in a war with Russia."

When asked what the situation on the battlefield looks like for Ukraine, he replied tersely: "Bad."

"Generally it is as bad as when the Americans did not supply ammunition and combat systems," Thiele said.

The analyst also said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"It is necessary to negotiate if there is no desire to see the catastrophe to continue," he said.

Thiele described Chancellor Olaf Scholz' statement that the time has come for talks on Ukraine and that Russia should be present at the next settlement summit as a "good move.".