{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Soyuz MS-26 crew with new TASS correspondent to head to ISS from Baikonur spaceport

The launch of the Soyuz 2.1a booster is scheduled for 7:23 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur's launch pad No. 31

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT /Kazakhstan/, September 11. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft will take off from the Baikonur spaceport and carry the crew of the 72nd long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS). It includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, the fifth TASS special correspondent on the ISS.

The launch of the Soyuz 2.1a booster is scheduled for 7:23 p.m. Moscow time (4:23 p.m. GMT) from Baikonur's launch pad No. 31 ("Vostok"). The spacecraft will be launched into orbit about nine minutes later. The flight to the ISS will be a two-turn approach: the spacecraft is expected to dock with the Rassvet ("Dawn") module of the Russian segment of the station at about 10:33 p.m. Moscow time (7:33 p.m. GMT).

The Soyuz MS-26 crew will include Vagner's colleague Alexey Ovchinin and NASA's oldest active astronaut, Donald Pettit. This will be Vagner's second spaceflight, Ovchinin's third and Pettit's fourth. The crew is scheduled to spend 202 days in orbit and return on April 1, 2025.

First Starships to Mars to launch in two years, Musk says
If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years
Read more
Kiev seeks more terror while weakening on battlefield — Foreign Ministry
"Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving massive financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
PM Mishustin to meet with President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev on second day of his visit
The Prime Minister will be received in the building of the Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Read more
Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in strike on Palestinian refugee camp — newspaper
This is indicated by the size of the craters left after the explosions, The New York Times explains
Read more
Israel ready to let Hamas leader leave Gaza in exchange for hostage release — official
According to Gal Hirsch, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given
Read more
First Starships to Mars to launch in two years, Musk says
If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years
Read more
Transnistrians afraid of new war, don’t want Russian peacekeepers to be withdrawn — expert
"If you ask people whether anything should be done with the peacekeepers, I am sure 110% of them will say ‘no,’ peacekeepers should not be withdrawn. This is the answer that has not changed over the 32 years the peacekeeping mission has been deployed to the region," Elena Bobkova stressed
Read more
Cooperation in OPEC+ makes possible to keep oil prices — Putin
The President stressed that he personally supported efforts underway in the OPEC+
Read more
Persian Gulf countries concerned about Iran's nuclear program — statement
According to the statement, the Persian Gulf countries are ready to cooperate to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program and to participate in all relevant negotiations at the regional and international levels
Read more
Russian Admiral Golovko frigate launches Kalibr missile during Ocean-2024 drills
The naval exercises that are being held in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, abs Baltic Seas involve more that 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels
Read more
Ukraine’s air force admits deployment of air defense systems near residential houses
The representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat noted that there is no other way but to protect the city closer to the settlement itself with such means of defense
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat slams EU foreign policy chief as 'herald of war'
Josep Borrell earlier voiced support for Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region but was unable to even correctly pronounce the name of the region, saying that he hailed Ukraine’s incursion into "Kurks"
Read more
Turkey’s ambitions to join BRICS reflect its push to reduce reliance on West — newspaper
According to the Turkish newspaper, Turkey’s membership of BRICS will "complicate things at NATO," of which Turkey is one of the oldest allies
Read more
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Apart from that, eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported in Syria
Read more
Russia to continue contacts with Hamas to release hostages — foreign ministry
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that this humanitarian task was in a top priority in contacts with representatives of the Hamas political wing in coordination with the authorities of a number of Middle East countries
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Russian forces wipe out several dozen Ukrainian militants near Slavyansk in DPR
It is reported that the exact number of eliminated Ukrainian neo-Nazi fighters is currently being determined
Read more
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Putin hails ex-Japanese PM’s contribution to relations with Russia
Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe met in person over 25 times and held about ten phone calls
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Read more
Foreign mercenaries operating in Kursk direction particularly brutal — security source
It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians, a source in security agencies said
Read more
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Israeli army reports elimination of Hamas’ Tell Al-Sultan battalion commanders
According to the daily, "The commander of Hamas’s Tel Al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were reportedly killed"
Read more
Russia, China to hold joint drills in two seas in September — Chinese top brass
The drills will be held according to a plan agreed by the two countries, the Chinese ministry noted
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Ukrainians warming up to idea of negotiations with Moscow — WSJ
According to the newspaper, opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a gradual shift towards supporting negotiations with Russia
Read more
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Read more
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs
According to the Defense Ministry, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield
Read more
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Read more
First-ever Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize awarded to African Union
The prize was handed over to African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat by Jury President and Bolshoi Theater Director Valery Gergiev
Read more
Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany
Military expert Ralf Thiele said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East
Read more
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
Read more
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation is difficult along entire front line
The most tense situation at the moment is in the Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) areas of the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR
Read more
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
Read more
US imposes sanctions against two companies, nine vessels from Russia — Treasury
The Sea River Service Limited Liability Company from the city of Azov and VAFA Wholesale LTD from Astrakhan were blacklisted
Read more
Hungary’s MOL reaches agreement on oil supplies from Russia via Druzhba pipeline
According to the document, in 2024 the Group "will take over ownership of the affected volumes of crude oil at the Belarus-Ukraine border, effective from 9 September 2024"
Read more
Houthis confirm two schoolgirls killed in US-UK strike at school in Yemen
Mohammed Abdulsalam called the incident a "brutal aggression" and a "horrible crime," claiming that Washington and London will not force the movement to stop supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
Read more
West only prepared to give money to Belarusian opposition for armed fighting — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader warned that the Belarusian authorities know about the opposition’s plans for a potential invasion
Read more
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
Read more
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk unlikely to change strategic situation — Turkish MP
According to Hulusi Akar, the risk of escalation and instability in the conflict zone are growing daily and Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region has only expanded the zone of hostilities and created threats to nuclear security
Read more
Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says
Earlier, Vitaly Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region
Read more
Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass
It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions
Read more
Almost 50 flights diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Moscow airports limited
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, "three airports of the Moscow Region were temporarily closed"
Read more
Putin accuses US of prompting arms race
According to the Russian leader, the United States is creating preconditions for a dangerous crisis situation in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
Read more
Conditions in Russian hostage even better than in Ukrainian units — commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov said that Russia "fully provides the prisoners of war with food and everything they need, and they receive full medical care"
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," - Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more
Ukraine agrees to transit Russian oil purchased by European companies — Prime Minister
Denis Shmygal emphasized that Kiev was not in talks and did not plan to conduct negotiations with Moscow on extending agreements on the transit of Russian oil and gas
Read more
Explosion rocks facility belonging to US embassy in Iraq — news outlet
No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosions
Read more
Moscow Zoo's Katyusha contributes greatly to panda research program
Svetlana Akulova noted that female pandas often give up their babies, especially if there are two newborns - then the mother raises only one of them, while the second is raised artificially
Read more
Russia, Mongolia strengthening bonds, not sending signals to West — Kremlin
"Neither Mongolia nor Russia set out to show something to Western countries," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Poll reveals majority of Russians trust their spare money to banks
The survey revealed the trust index for bank deposits in August was 58 points out of a maximum of 90, which is 5 points higher than the same period in 2023
Read more
Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon
Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing"
Read more
Russia needs to establish contacts with Western intellectuals, French analyst believes
According to Karine Bechet-Golovko, in order to establish contacts, work will need to focus on specific individuals rather than hostile Western institutions, which will create certain difficulties
Read more
Aggression, hostility common among Russians
“Why does the Russian society have a high level of aggression, animosity and unfriendliness these days?” experts ask rhetorically
Read more
Kremlin sees no reason for Putin to give interview to freed US journalist Gershkovich
Eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport
Read more
Russian army liberates four communities in DPR in one day
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the enemy also lost three motor vehicles, Polish-made 155mm self-propelled howitzers Krab and Bogdana, as well as a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station
Read more
Chang’e-5 lander-ascender prepares for landing on the Moon - CNSA space administration
The orbiter-returner will continue orbiting about 200 km above the lunar surface
Read more