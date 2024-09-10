32 foreign observers invited to monitor Ocean-2024 naval drills

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Thirty-two foreign observers have been invited to monitor the Ocean-2024 strategic naval exercise in Russia, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that the drills involve the Chinese People’s Liberation Army: three ships, one vessel, and 15 planes are taking part. Joint drills of practical actions are planned. <…> Thirty-two representatives from foreign countries will be acting as observers throughout the entire drills period," he said.

He recalled that the maneuvers will be conducted in the Pacific and Arctic Seas, the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

"It should be noted that we have resume the practice of such large-scale naval drills. And I am convinced that all the objectives of these drills will be attained," he stressed.