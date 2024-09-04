Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer

KURSK, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine attempted no attacks in the Kursk are in the past day but was pulling fresh forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"There were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday. There was a lull because the last [Ukrainian] battalions that were deployed several days ago have been wiped out. I understand that the enemy was pulling fresh forces and resources throughout the day," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian army tried to deploy a new battalion at one of the sections. But this battalion "will be wiped out as well," he stressed.