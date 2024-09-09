It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the West to finally accept fair play rules in what concerns security in Eurasia where its nations should decide about their future on their own.

"We want countries of our common Eurasian continent, the biggest, the most rapidly developing, the most promising and, probably, the richest one in natural resources, we want Eurasian countries to decide their future independently," he said after a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has said this more than once, stressing that the doors would not be closed on the western part of Eurasia, but they should understand that relations with other participants in the process across Eurasia must be equal and honest, without forbidden tricks."

The top Russian diplomat noted that similar processes are unfolding in other part of the world, in particular in Africa and Latin America. "This is felt globally and is seen in the growing interest to BRICS, which has already doubled the number of its members from five to ten and has received more than 30 applications either for membership or for establishing special relations," he said. "And this process is the key driving force for the formation of a multipolar world."

At the same time, he noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West. "We have the United Nations for this," Lavrov said. "But they (Western countries - TASS) should behave decently in the United Nations and refrain from using it for non-stop accusations and allegations instead of looking for a balance of interests."

"The Group of Twenty is a good example in this sense," Lavrov added.

The top Russian diplomat arrived in Riyadh on September 8 to take part in a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

Earlier, Lavrov held bilateral meetings with his counterparts Mauro Vieira Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Apart from that, he met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha and Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.