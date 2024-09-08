Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 jet has hit an accumulation of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the border area of the Kursk Region with aerial bombs, the Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of the Aerospace Forces’ Su-34 fighter jet struck an accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in the border area of the Kursk Region. The strike was carried out on the reconnaissance targets by aviation bombs with universal planning and correction modules, which allows to carry out precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of contact," the ministry said.

According to it, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield.