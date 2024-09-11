Trump, Harris start debate by shaking hands

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former US leader Donald Trump, a Republican, began a pre-election debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shaking hands and exchanging remarks, according to US media.

Harris approached Trump and shook his hand. The presidential candidates also exchanged remarks before the speeches began. In late June, Trump and US President Joe Biden did not shake hands before the start of the debate.

The current televised primary debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump is the Republican Party's nominee.