NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Democracy in the United States after the presidential term of former American leader Donald Trump was in the worst condition since the Civil War (1861-1865), Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate for the US presidency, said.

"Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression (1929-1939). Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century. Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. And what we have done is clean up Donald Trump's mess," she said at a televised debate with her rival in the upcoming November election, Republican presidential candidate Trump.

Harris also said that Republican presidential candidate has contributed to the start of trade wars.

"Let's be clear that the Trump administration resulted in a trade deficit - one of the highest we've ever seen in the history of America. He invited trade wars," she emphasized during a televised debate with Trump. According to Harris, under his administration, the US "ended up selling American chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military." "He basically sold us out," Harris said.

In response, Trump claimed that China "bought their chips from Taiwan." At the same time, the former president pointed out that the US now makes almost no semiconductors because of the philosophy and policies of Democrats.

The current televised primary debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.