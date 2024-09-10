Iran blasts US claims of arms shipments to third countries as lies, propaganda

DUBAI, September 10. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the US claims that the Islamic Republic sells weapons to other countries a lie and propaganda.

"The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza," Kanaani said on his X page.

Previously, the US Administration included Iran Air to the Russia-related sanctions list. According to the US Department of the Treasury statement, the sanctions have been imposed for the airline’s operation related to Russia’s transportation sector of the economy. In addition, they have been imposed for "for materially contributing to the transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts.

The Department of the Treasury also imposed restrictions against a number of other Iranian citizens and legal entities, including Azadegan Transportation Company, Amad Behineh Saz Engineering Company, Sanjesh Gostar Dana Engineering and Quality Control Inspection Company, Talieh Sabz Jehan Group Company, Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau, and some of their employees. According to the US agency, the sanctions have been imposed, in particular, due to the alleged handover of drones and missiles from Iran to Russia.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied all claims of shipments of Iranian weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine.