UK adds ten more Russian ships to sanctions list — Treasury

LONDON, September 11. /TASS/. The UK has expanded sanctions against Russia by adding ten more Russian ships to the blacklist. The updated document was published on the website of the UK Treasury.

According to the document, the ships are allegedly involved in activities aimed at destabilizing Ukraine and pose a threat to its sovereignty and independence. According to London, they transport oil and oil products of Russian origin to third countries.

The tankers will be banned from UK ports and may be struck off from the UK Ship Register. Detention orders may be issued against the captains and pilots of the vessels.