Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Air defense means destroyed and intercepted 144 Ukrainian drones overnight in nine Russian constituencies, including the Moscow Region, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the aftermath of the incident.

Scale of the attack

- Overnight, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 144 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian constituencies: 72 over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Moscow Region, 14 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Tula Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Kaluga Region, five over the Voronezh Region, four over the Lipetsk Region, and one over the Orel Region.

Aftermath of the incident

- Apartment buildings in Ramenskoye were damaged.

- Units on the 11th-12th floors of a residential building caught fire on Sportivny driveway. The fire has already been extinguished.

- Another UAV hit a house on Vysokovoltnaya Street in Ramenskoye, damaging an apartment on the ninth floor.

- According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, cleanup efforts are underway after debris from a downed UAV fell near Zhukovsky airport.

- He said that fragments of the drone fell on the territory of a private residence in the Troitsky District.

- A drone was shot down over Domodedovo, the debris of which fell on the Kashirskoye highway. Traffic towards Moscow is blocked, head of the district Yevgeniya Khrustaleva said.

- The wreckage of the UAV fell on a fuel and energy facility in the Tula Region, the regional security ministry's press service said.

- No casualties or infrastructure damage were reported in other Russian regions.

Dead and wounded

- Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a 46-year-old woman had died as a result of the drone strike in Ramenskoye.

- According to him, three people were injured in the UAV attack on an apartment building on Sportivny driveway. They were hospitalized.

- Vorobyov also reported one casualty from a drone strike on a house on Vysokovoltnaya Street.