Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers along with about 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers were eliminated in Russia’s strike on the Kiev forces’ deployment site in Kramatorsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"According to the updated information, a June 27 precision strike on the temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade in the city of Kramatorsk eliminated two generals, up to fifty officers of the Ukrainian armed forces and also up to twenty foreign mercenaries and military advisers who participated in a staff meeting," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian troops continue offensive attempts in three directions

Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions, Konashenkov said.

"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed formations continued attempts to advance in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 25 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed over 25 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Krasnoye Pervoye in the Kharkov Region. Over 25 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, forces of the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 42nd and 67th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements Nevskoye, Kremennaya and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces eliminated as many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two D-30 howitzers and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military sustains 530 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces killed and wounded about 530 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, four enemy attacks were successfully repelled by skilled and courageous actions of units from the southern battlegroup near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s casualties in that area during the battles amounted to 530 personnel killed and wounded," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the general specified.

"In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack at Vremevka bulge in DPR

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At the Vremevka bulge in the south Donetsk direction, an attack by Ukrainian army units was repulsed by artillery and heavy flamethrower fires of the battlegroup East near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 85 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 102 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 135 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 135 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 135 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, three D-20 howitzers, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army brigade in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces delivered a strike on amassed Ukrainian troops and equipment in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces delivered a strike against amassed manpower and equipment of the 106th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Kizomys, an ammunition depot of the 123rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, six motor vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy two US-made radars in Ukraine operation

Russian forces destroyed two US-made counter-battery radar stations in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Vasiltsovka in the Kharkov Region and Peschanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept two HIMARS rockets, HARM anti-radar missile

Russian air defense forces intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a HARM anti-radar missile and shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a HARM anti-radiation missile," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, Volodino and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Golikovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novaya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,402 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,133 multiple rocket launchers, 5,269 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,276 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.