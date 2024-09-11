Iran criticizes UK, Germany, France over air service termination

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned a joint statement by Great Britain, France and Germany announcing steps to cancel their air services agreements with the Islamic Republic as he vowed an appropriate response.

"This action by the three European states is the continuation of the West's hostile policy and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the corresponding and proportionate action from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani said in a statement released on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the Iranian diplomat, Tehran will respond "proportionately."

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry published a joint statement in which Berlin, London and Paris announced immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Tehran and impose sanctions on Iran Air over Iran’s alleged military cooperation with Russia.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly dismissed allegations about transfers of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.