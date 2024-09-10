Russian army liberates four communities in DPR in one day

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated Galitsynovka, Grigorovka, Krasnogorovka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"In the directions of Liptsy and Volchansk, units from Battlegroup North have delivered a strike on the formations of Ukraine’s 92nd air assault brigade, 36th marine brigade and the 122nd and 125th territorial defense brigades in the vicinity of Malye Prokhody, Grafskoye and Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army has lost up to 215 troops, two motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup West

"Units from Battlegroup West have improved strategic positions and inflicted losses in manpower and hardware on Ukraine’s 14th, 31st, 44th and 116th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades, the 110th, 114th and 119th territorial defense brigades and the 12th brigade of the Azov special forces," the ministry said.

Enemy losses totaled "530 troops, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, one combat vehicle of a Grad multiple launch rocket system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun and two British-made 105mm L-119 howitzers."

Four field ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations were wiped out.

Battlegroup South

"Losses were inflicted on Ukraine’s 28th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 144th infantry, 10th mountain assault, 46th and 81st airmobile brigades and the 116th and 118th territorial defense brigades in the vicinity of Verkhnekamenskoye, Vyemka, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovka, Maximilianovka and Katerinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Four counterattacks by assault groups from Ukraine’s 24th, 30th mechanized, 143rd infantry brigades and the 4th National Guard brigade were repulsed. The enemy lost up to 715 servicemen," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military lost one infantry fighting vehicle, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery piece, US-made 155mm M777 and M198 howitzers, one British-made FH-70 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery piece, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, one 122mm D-30 howitzer and one British-made 105mm L-119 howitzer. A US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station and three field ammunition depots were eliminated.

Battlegroup Center

"A strike was delivered on troops and hardware from Ukraine’s 53rd, 63rd, 114th and 144th mechanized, 68th and 71st jaeger, 142nd infantry and 95th air assault brigades, the 109th territorial defense brigade and the 15th National Guard brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Grodovka, Petrovka, Mikhaylovka and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Eight counterattacks by assault units from Ukraine’s 32nd mechanized, 59th mechanized infantry, 25th air assault, 37th marine and 12th and 14th National Guard brigades have been repelled," the military agency said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost up to 515 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 gun and two 122mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroup East

"Losses were inflicted on Ukraine’s 61st mechanized and 58th mechanized infantry brigades and the 105th territorial defense brigade in the vicinity of Dobrovolye, Prechistovka and Novoukrainka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye of the Zaporozhye Region. Two counterattacks by assault groups from Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade and the 118th territorial defense brigade were repulsed. The Ukrainian military lost up to 130 servicemen," the news release reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the enemy also lost three motor vehicles, Polish-made 155mm self-propelled howitzers Krab and Bogdana, as well as a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

Air Force and air defenses

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery have destroyed a US-made M270 MLRS multiple launch rocket system and a drone production workshop, hit military airfield infrastructure, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in 134 districts," the news release reads.

"Air defense systems took down seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rockets and 175 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Tally of destroyed equipment

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 642 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,980 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,449 multiple rocket launchers, 14,415 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,868 special military motor vehicles since the onset of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.