US imposes sanctions against two companies, nine vessels from Russia — Treasury

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Russian shipping companies and their vessels, the department said in a statement.

The Sea River Service Limited Liability Company from the city of Azov and VAFA Wholesale LTD from Astrakhan were blacklisted.

The restrictions were also imposed on three dry cargo ships of Sea River Service, two dry cargo ships of VAFA and four dry cargo ships of MG-Flot, against which the US had previously imposed sanctions. The ships are listed under the Russian flag. Dry cargo ships and companies were also subject to sanctions by the State Department.

The restrictions were imposed on the owner of a number of Russian shipping companies, Russian citizen Dzhamaldin Pashaev, and Iranian citizen Ruhollah Katebi, who resides in Russia and is allegedly the official representative of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the Russian Federation.

According to Washington, the restrictions were imposed by the United States for supplying Iran's components and weapons systems to Russia, including unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied reports about Iranian weapons being supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed earlier, touching on publications in Western media about Iran allegedly transferring missiles to Russia, it is "not every time such information corresponds to reality." According to him, Moscow and Tehran intend to develop "cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones.".