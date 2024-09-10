MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has called EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell a "herald of war" after he came out in support of Kiev’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

"We have held off on commenting on Borrell’s pronouncements for quite a long time because the European diplomacy chief, who should be thinking about peace and security, especially in the European Union where he is in charge of foreign policy, has increasingly become a herald of war," he told TASS.

"We cannot take his statements seriously because we understand that he is not the decider. But as such, this is an unacceptable statement as it is aggressive and provocative," Grushko said.

Borrell earlier voiced support for Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region but was unable to even correctly pronounce the name of the region, saying that he hailed Ukraine’s incursion into "Kurks."

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry’s bulletin of September 9, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amounted to more than 11,420 troops, 89 tanks, and 74 armored personnel carriers. Russian forces continue operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops.