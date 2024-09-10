UK sanctions Russian Aerospace Forces, State Centre for Unmanned Aviation — document

LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. The UK has imposed restrictive measures against the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of the Military Transport Aviation, according to the updated sanctions list on the British government website.

In addition, London extended restrictions to seven legal entities and individuals from Iran for allegedly providing assistance to Russia. In particular, the restrictions apply to the Baharestan Kish Company and Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif, which manufacture drones. Their accounts in the United Kingdom will be frozen if any are found.

The UK government has also imposed sanctions on five Russian cargo ships allegedly "for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia." These are the Baltiyskiy, Begey, Musa Jalil, Omskiy-103 and Skif-V. Being blacklisted means a ban on entering the UK's ports.