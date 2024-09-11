LUGANSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is pulling militants from the paramilitary nationalist group Azov (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) to stabilize two sectors of the line of engagement - near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"A monitoring of the situation in the Kupyansk and Svatovo-Kremennaya sectors of the line of engagement has revealed the presence of units from the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov. The number of Ukrainian nationalists there has grown by one and a half times from the previous week," Marochko said.

Kiev may have deployed Azov militants for reinforcement and for "stabilizing the situation at problem sectors of the front line," he surmised.