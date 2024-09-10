{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israel ready to let Hamas leader leave Gaza in exchange for hostage release — official

According to Gal Hirsch, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Israel proposed letting Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safely leave the Gaza Strip in exchange for releasing hostages Hamas is holding and ceding control over the enclave, a senior Israeli official said.

"I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him," Gal Hirsch, coordinator for the captives and the missing, said in an interview with Bloomberg. "We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization of course — a new system that will manage Gaza."

According to the Israeli official, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given. "In parallel, I must work on plan B, C and D because I must bring the hostages back home. The clock is ticking, the hostages don’t have time," he added.

US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said earlier, citing his sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing hunting for Sinwar, who is hiding in Gaza tunnels, although such an operation would entail the death of the rest of the hostages. However, in his words, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant doesn’t share this position, saying that Netanyahu is ready to sacrifice the hostages for the sake of his own egoistic needs.

Military operation in Ukraine
Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany
Military expert Ralf Thiele said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East
Read more
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
Read more
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Read more
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
Read more
Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass
It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions
Read more
Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says
Earlier, Vitaly Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region
Read more
Persian Gulf countries concerned about Iran's nuclear program — statement
According to the statement, the Persian Gulf countries are ready to cooperate to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program and to participate in all relevant negotiations at the regional and international levels
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon
Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing"
Read more
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
Read more
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
Read more
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," - Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more