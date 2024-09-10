Georgian ruling party founder tops party list for parliamentary elections

TBILISI, September 10. /TASS/. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honored leader of Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia and Georgia’s former Prime Minister, has been chosen to top the party’s list at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"I don’t think it will be difficult to guess who is number one on our list," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who heads the party’s election headquarters, said, announcing the party’s decision. "I want to ask esteemed Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili to mount the rostrum."

The party list also includes Kobakhidze, former Prime Minister and Georgian Dream leader Irakli Garibashvili, parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Minister of Culture and Sport Tea Tsulukiani, three-time Olympic champion in weightlifting Lasha Talakhadze, Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Geno Petriashvili.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 26. Lawmakers are elected only by party tickets. Traditionally, number one on a party list is a candidate for prime minister.