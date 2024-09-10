Explosion rocks facility belonging to US embassy in Iraq — news outlet

CAIRO, September 11. /TASS/. An explosion of unknown origin has rocked a logistics center belonging to the US embassy in Iraq, the Shafaq News news outlet reported.

According to its source in local security agencies, the facility where the incident occurred is located near Baghdad International Airport. Another explosion, the sources said, took place near one of the headquarters of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service, which is also located near the airport.

No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosions. No casualties have also been reported.