Kiev seeks more terror while weakening on battlefield — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev's desire to engage in criminal activities is increasing as its positions on the ground are weakening, and Russia will give a corresponding political assessment of Kiev's attack on the Moscow Region, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"I would like to express my support for the residents of Ramenskoye, who have been subjected to a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime. We will certainly give an appropriate political assessment. We are preparing a commentary, a statement. We will also address international organizations. Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving massive financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that apartment buildings on Sportivny driveway and Vysokovoltnaya Street were damaged during an overnight UAV attack. Three people were injured, a 46-year-old woman died. A total of 43 people have been settled in temporary accommodation centers. They are provided with hot meals.

Overnight, air defenses shot down 14 drones in Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo and Kolomna.