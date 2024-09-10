Russian Navy launches Ocean 2024 strategic drills

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has kicked off a strategic command and staff exercise dubbed Ocean 2024, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The drills will be conducted in a bilateral format under General Direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.

"Today, naval units, in accordance with the training plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, are launching the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercise which will run until September 16. The drills will be conducted in a bilateral format under General Direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, and will be one of the major events of the Russian Armed Forces’ operational and combat training in 2024," the statement reads.