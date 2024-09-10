Russian naval group deployed to eastern Arctic Ocean — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A group of Russia’s Northern Fleet has been deployed to the eastern part of the Arctic Ocean as part of the Ocean-2024 exercise, the Defense Ministry.

"Within the framework of the strategic command and staff exercise Ocean-2024 launched today, an expeditionary group of the Northern Fleet has been deployed to the eastern areas of the Arctic Ocean," the news release reads.

The group includes the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov (the exercise’s command center), the large amphibious landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, rescue tugboat Altai and tanker Sergey Osipov.

The fleet’s group will study possible areas of combat operations and conditions for special operations to destroy terrorists.

The exercises are being held in a bilateral format under the general guidance of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, and will be one of the main events of operational and combat training of the Russian Armed Forces in 2024.

The drills, which are taking place in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, involve more than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels, more than 120 aircraft and helicopters, about 7,000 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment, and than 90,000 personnel.