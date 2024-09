WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The US administration is working on lifting restrictions on the use of US weapons for strikes deep into Russia, President Joe Biden told reporters.

When asked whether Washington intends to allow strikes deep into Russian territory with US weapons, he said: "We're working that out now."

In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Washington was preparing to allow Kiev to use Western weapons to attack Russian territory.