MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime increases production of long-range arms, NATO attempts to spread its influence to Latin America and Russian elections are over. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

The US has decided not to send Kiev long-range projectiles capable of hitting targets on Russian territory. However, Western support for the Ukrainian army and defense industry enterprises continues, as confirmed last Friday at a summit at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Vladimir Zelensky announced that Ukraine is ramping up its own production of weaponry. The Russian Defense Ministry reported striking workshops producing components for Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles and Palyanitsa unmanned aerial vehicles.

Speaking at Ramstein on September 6, following a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that using US arms for long-range strikes on Russia would not be a game-changer for Ukraine.

"It is difficult for NATO to hide its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. This is proven by a joint article by US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns and head of the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore who said that ‘staying the course is more vital than ever,’ adding that they will continue to assist their Ukrainian intelligence partners," Colonel (Ret.) Vladimir Popov, a military expert, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

He noted data from the Russian Defense Ministry which on September 8 reported that Russian forces continued to advance in Donbass and had repelled Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk area: "Ukrainian losses in the Kursk area have surpassed 11,220 troops. Eighty-seven tanks and 74 armored personnel carriers have been eliminated. This is almost the equivalent of an entire army corps." By grinding down the enemy, Russia continues to increase its offensive potential for pushing it out of Russian territory, Popov thinks.

Russia is wise to the US and its NATO allies trying to spread the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's tentacles to Latin America, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Department of Latin America at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Izvestia.

"We are seeing increased efforts from Washington and its NATO allies to spread the influence of this alliance outside of the Euro-Atlantic region, including Latin America," he stressed.

The diplomat reminded of NATO programs which provide for assisting in reforming security structures, training pertinent specialists and rearming with an emphasis on purchasing Western weapons as well as joint military exercises. "The American military is clearly striving to put its stamp on the political and economic agenda of Latin American countries with regard to countries in the region. One of the most active players in this process is commander of the US Southern Command Laura Richardson, a four-star general," Shchetinin added.

"NATO’s eastward spread destroyed the architecture of European security. We see that the alliance is trying to spread its influence to the Indo-Pacific region as well. Is this creeping expansion into Latin America needed? That’s the big question, and the Latin Americans themselves are the only ones who can answer it," the diplomat explained.

"We have a different approach. As opposed to the US and NATO, we do not view Latin America as a zone for geopolitical games, we reject the Monroe Doctrine and we do not force the Latin Americans to ‘pick sides,’" he concluded.

The Single Voting Day has concluded in Russia. While the ballots continue to be counted, sitting governors and the United Russia party look like they will come out big winners. This year’s elections were marked by a good turnout and a small number of violations. The Central Election Commission (CEC) particularly noted the successful holding of elections in the embattled Kursk Region.