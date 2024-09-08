Single Voting Day over in Russia

KALININGRAD, September 8. /TASS/. Voting at the Single Voting Day in Russia is over as polling stations closed in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns held. Direct elections for top executive offices took place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they were elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies held by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).