MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 240 military personnel and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks, in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 11,400 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

The Russian military repelled three Ukrainian attacks towards the settlements of Mikhailovka, Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Tenth October, and foiled attempts to attack Malaya Loknya, Korenevo, Kremyanoye and Martynovka.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled three enemy attacks towards the settlements of Mikhailovka, Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Tenth October.

- The Russian military also foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Malaya Loknya, Korenevo, Kremyanoye and Martynovka.

- Russian forces hit enemy manpower and hardware accumulations near Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Vnezapnoye, Guyevo, Kazachya Loknya, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Novaya Sorochyna, Novoivanovka, Obukhovka, Sverdlikovo and Snagost in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves and armored vehicles in 13 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles. An artillery gun, an electronic warfare station and 10 vehicles were also destroyed.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia's borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 11,400 servicemen, 89 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 635 armored combat vehicles, 371 vehicles, 85 artillery pieces, 24 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and five MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport-loading vehicles, 22 radar stations and seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Election results

- In the Kursk Region's gubernatorial election, 61.56% of registered voters cast their ballot, the chairwoman of the region's election commission, Tatyana Malakhova, said.

- Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Aleksey Smirnov, nominated by the United Russia party, scored a strong result in the election given that he had many other tasks apart from the election campaign, said Vladimir Yakushev, acting secretary of the party's general council.

- Smirnov won 65.28% of the vote after processing 100% of the protocols.