US to seek talks with Russia on Ukraine regardless of election outcome — French expert

PARIS, September 10. /TASS/. US officials will seek an opportunity to enter into negotiations with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine regardless of who emerges the winner in the upcoming presidential election on November 5, France’s former ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, believes.

"I am certain that after November 5, when the US presidential election has been held, regardless of who will win, the Americans will seek negotiations with Russia," Araud said on the LCI TV channel. He noted that this wish would primarily prevail among the Americans who intend to distance themselves from the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. Araud believes that this conflict is "of secondary importance to them in contrast to the real problem that China poses."

He speculated that if Democratic candidate Kamala Harris takes over, William Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, could become a "natural mediator" between Washington and Moscow. According to Araud, the fact that the US intelligence chief was his country’s ambassador to Russia once would also contribute to this.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by the incumbent, Joe Biden. However, after his failed performance in the June debate with Republican Party challenger Donald Trump, he decided to quit the race and supported the nomination of Harris, who was officially approved as a presidential candidate by delegates of the Democratic convention in Chicago (Illinois).