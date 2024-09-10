Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s ongoing Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercise pose no threat to the United States and other NATO countries, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"It poses no threat to the US homeland or the NATO alliance. The US has been tracking this planned exercise for some time and will continue to monitor and remain in close communication with our NATO allies and partners," he said, adding that despite Russia’s statements, Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing."

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said earlier in the day that 32 representatives from foreign countries had been invited as observers to monitor the drills, which involve more than 90,000 troops and more than 400 warships and auxiliary vessels, including three Chinese ships and 15 planes.