One dead, five wounded in explosion at Armenian power plant

YEREVAN, September 10. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and five others injured in an explosion in a foundry at Armenia's Hrazdan thermal power plant, the country’s largest, the Armenian Interior Ministry told TASS.

According to data from rescuers, six people were hospitalized after the explosion, and one of them later died in a hospital.

According to the Armenian Health Ministry, one of the wounded is in critical condition and doctors are operating on him. The condition of the four other injured people is of medium severity.