Russian air defense weapons are world’s best — expert

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems are the best in the whole world and no country, including the US and China, could repel a large-scale drone attack as the one that occurred in the early hours of September 10, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the CEO of the Complex Unmanned Solutions Center, has told TASS.

"Our air defense weapons are the best in the world. Neither China, nor the United States, nor any of the European countries now could even come close to repelling an overnight drone attack like the one that happened on the territory of Russia on September 10. Ukraine attacked Russia with fixed-wing drones: long-range drones made by artisans on Ukrainian territory. Products of this sort are very hard to shoot down, because they are made of plastic and radio-transparent materials. Also, it is very difficult to detect these vehicles in the air, especially at night, as they fly at extremely low altitudes. Our air defense systems coped with this task very well! True, it is not always possible to shoot down absolutely all UAVs, but the amount that is destroyed in the air is the largest in the world. No other country in the world right now would handle a task like that. In other countries, almost all drones would probably fly to the target. They would simply remain unnoticed," Kuzyakin said.

According to the specialist, the Ukrainian military launched drones in large groups to "overwhelm Russian air defenses."

"There were many targets on Russian territory. The drones were launched in a large group. One of such targets was our city, where the CUSC is based. The operation of air defense systems could be heard throughout the night. Many thanks to the guys who were on duty that night. We owe them our lives! Definitely, the drones were launched from the territory of Ukraine," he added.

A massive attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia’s Central Federal District took place in the early hours of September 10. In particular, Moscow and the Moscow, Tula and Kaluga regions were attacked. According to the latest information, as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow Region, some apartment buildings were damaged, one woman was killed and several people injured.