Ending Ukrainian conflict serves US interests — Trump

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not answer the question whether Washington benefits from the Kiev authorities' victory in the conflict in Ukraine, saying instead that it is in the US interests to end the fighting and reach a peace deal.

"I think it’s the US best interest to get this war (the Ukrainian conflict - TASS) finished and just get it done - negotiate a deal because we have to stop all of these human lives being destroyed," he said in response to a related question from the host of the televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

He has also criticized incumbent President Joe Biden for the lack of contacts with Russia on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"[US President Joe] Biden had no idea how to talk to [his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin]. He had no idea how to stop it (the Ukrainian conflict - TASS), and now you have millions of people dead, and it’s only getting worse," Trump said at a televised debate with US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, pointing out that he allegedly has good relations with both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, which will allow him to settle the conflictas soon as he is elected president.