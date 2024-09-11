Musk believes Harris to be in charge of US office already

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that US Vice President Kamala Harris is already in charge of the US office, as President Joe Biden rarely shows up for work.

"After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she [done it as vice president]? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already," he wrote on his X social media page.

Musk also mentioned that he believed in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's ability to "do a far better job" than Harris.

The televised debate between Trump and Harris organized by ABC News was held on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This round, aired live by all major US TV news channels, may turn out to be the only one: Trump and Harris have so far been unable to agree on holding further debates.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent Democrats at the election but later decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. He endorsed the nomination of Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for US presidential candidate in August. Harris is currently the US vice president.