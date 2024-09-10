Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says

KURSK, September 10. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone killed two groups of Ukrainian troops who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian servicemen and civilians in the Kursk Region, a captured Ukrainian soldier said.

The soldier, Vitaly Panchenko, is one of the survivors from the two groups, who served as a scout of the Ukrainian 61st mechanized brigade.

He told TASS that Akhmat Special Force fighters coordinated artillery strikes using Ukrainian radio broadcasts.

"We were communicating by radio. Our drone was flying above us and the guys from Akhmat took our radio. They heard us communicating. <...> Our drone burned us, as the drone operator said he was above us. There were two groups of us, six men in each group. That makes 12. Two of us survived, but we were wounded. The rest were killed," the captive said.

Earlier, Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region. Two soldiers, including Panchenko, were captured. A video of these captives was posted to Telegram by the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, in mid-August. Footage retrieved from the body cams that were found on the captives shows Panchenko and his fellow soldiers loading Russian conscripts and detained civilians into trucks and beating them with rifle butts. By the captive’s own admission, the video was shot in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region.