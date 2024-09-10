MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The situation for the Ukrainian army remains difficult along the entire front line, the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

The most tense situation at the moment is in the Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) areas of the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya accused the commander-in-chief, Alexander Syrsky, of juggling with statistics in reports in order to cover up the army’s failures. Bezuglaya blamed Syrsky for all failures near Kurakhovo.

On September 5, Syrsky admitted that the troops being sent to the frontline lacked training.

He also complained about Russia’s superiority in aircraft, missiles, artillery, tanks, ammunition and personnel.