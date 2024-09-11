MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The situation in Russia's Kursk Region is challenging for the Ukrainian armed forces, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) has recognized.

"The situation is tense," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the developments in the Kursk Region.

On September 11, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, reported that the Russian army had liberated several settlements in the Kursk Region. Additionally, security services informed TASS that Ukrainian troops did not retrieve either wounded or deceased soldiers during the recent battles in the region. Earlier, Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky admitted that by attacking the Kursk area Kiev wanted to divert significant forces of the Russian army from the Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name is Pokrovsk) direction, but the attempt failed.