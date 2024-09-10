Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will not account to the United States for cooperation with China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on RTVI.

"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," she said.

The diplomat was commenting on a Politico story that Moscow could help Beijing with advanced military technologies in exchange for military aid.

Earlier, Politico reported that US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the US could take measures against Chinese companies and financial institutions because of Beijing's purported support for the Russian defense industry.