Russian diplomat calls US presidential debate as yet another show

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described last night’s televised debate between Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his rival, US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as a show.

"To be honest, I don’t know why you think that’s big news," the diplomat told Sputnik Radio when asked to comment on Harris’s first match-up against Trump.

"Is that big news that we could see yet another show performed by people who clearly take no responsibility whatsoever for their words?" she asked rhetorically.