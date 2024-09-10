Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu

ST. PETERSBURG, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is about to complete domestic procedures ahead of top-level signing of a new framework interstate agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

Shoigu met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian on the sideline of a meeting of BRICS and BRICS+ high representatives in charge of security issues.

"We are ready to expand cooperation between our security councils. We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," Shoigu said. "We hope to sign a new framework interstate agreement soon and are finishing domestic procedures necessary to prepare documents for signing by the presidents (of Russia and Iran)."

According to Shoigu, Iran’s accession to BRICS has given additional opportunities to expand cooperation between its members to form a common and indivisible architecture of strategic security and a fair polycentric world order.

He also thanked Ahmadian for the warn reception of the Russian Security Council delegation during its working visit to Tehran in early August.