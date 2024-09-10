Yerevan, Baku agree upon 13 articles, preface of draft peace agreement

YEREVAN, September 10. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to agree on 13 articles and preface of the draft peace agreement, and Armenian authorities propose to sign the already agreed points, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Yerevan Dialogue 2024 international forum.

"Thirteen articles and the preface of the draft peace agreement are fully agreed upon, 3 articles are partially agreed, they consist of two sentences literally. We propose to sign the agreed articles as soon as possible," he said at the forum in Yerevan, naming the peace in the South Caucasus not only possible but also realistic.

According to Pashinyan, the part of the peace agreement agreed upon so far includes a provision on "establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

The Armenian prime minister also said that the security of future transportation communications with Azerbaijan, located on the Armenian territory, should be ensured exclusively by the Armenian side. "No partner can tell us that we have not fulfilled the points of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, yet Armenia can argue that other signatories of this document have not fulfilled all the points envisaged," he added.