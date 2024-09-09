Turkey’s ambitions to join BRICS reflect its push to reduce reliance on West — newspaper

ISTANBUL, September 9. /TASS/. Turkey's interest in becoming a member of BRICS reflects a strategic pivot in its foreign policy, as Ankara views this grouping as a platform to diversify its economic unions and reduce its dependence on the West, Turkey's daily Star wrote in an opinion piece.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Turkey had formally asked to join BRICS several months ago. According to the news agency, the potential expansion could be discussed at the group's summit in Kazan on October 22-24. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend. Last week, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Turkey had applied to join and that its application would be considered.

According to the Turkish newspaper, Turkey’s membership of BRICS will "complicate things at NATO," of which Turkey is one of the oldest allies. "Turkey’s interest in joining BRICS reflects its dissatisfaction with how relations currently stand at NATO where it often feels marginalized or clashes with other allies on such key issues as military procurement, regional security or political unity," the daily said. "This, in turn, may serve as a warning to NATO that it might need to take into account Turkey’s concerns and cooperate with it more closely to bring the alliance together in the face of rising global challenges," the newspaper emphasized.

In general, the daily maintains, there are several key aspects behind Turkey’s strategic reasoning regarding BRICS. Firstly, Ankara views the grouping as a springboard for expanding its economic reach, especially to non-Western markets. Also, Turkey hopes that BRICS membership will strengthen its geopolitical posture while enabling it to cooperate more actively with China, Russia, India and other leading global powers in energy security, infrastructure development and regional stability projects. Besides, part of Turkey's foreign policy strategy is to become a bridge between the East and the West and use its unique geopolitical position to influence global politics, the opinion peace reads.

In addition, it argues, Turkey’s disappointment with its multi-year European integration process may have prompted its decision to join BRICS. "Following years of negotiations and unsatisfied expectations, Turkey is getting increasingly dissatisfied with its integration into the EU. While BRICS, with its growing economic role, is offering a nice alternative to Turkey," the newspaper concludes.